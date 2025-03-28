Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GANX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

