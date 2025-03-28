Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 69.4% in March

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,155. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $91.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

