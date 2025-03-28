The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Onestream Price Performance

OS stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 170,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,861. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onestream

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,617,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $29,381,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,950,000.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

