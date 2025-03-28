Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.29 and its 200-day moving average is $539.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

