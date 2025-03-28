Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 412,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 138,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $24.10.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,551,228.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

