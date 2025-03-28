Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGNG opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.23 million and a PE ratio of 20.65. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

