StockNews.com Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

