California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) vs. GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Head-To-Head Survey

California Beach Restaurants and GEN Restaurant Group are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for California Beach Restaurants and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 0.00 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 101.12%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A GEN Restaurant Group 0.39% 1.83% 0.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and GEN Restaurant Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GEN Restaurant Group $208.38 million 0.92 $8.41 million $0.14 41.29

GEN Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.59, indicating that its share price is 659% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats California Beach Restaurants on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

