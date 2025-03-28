StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
