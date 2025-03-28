Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $127.49. 42,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,314. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $118.12 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48.
