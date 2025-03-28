Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $127.49. 42,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,314. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $118.12 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.