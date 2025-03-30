Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Declines By 26.0%

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick owned 1.19% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ SBET opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

