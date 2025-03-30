Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

