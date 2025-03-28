Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rises By 114.0%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the February 28th total of 330,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 1,018,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,588. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

