LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. LiqTech International updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

