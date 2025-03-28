Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $216.66 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $194.38 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average of $216.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.