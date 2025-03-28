Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDKOY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.85.
