Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $609,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

