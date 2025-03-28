Top Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – March 25th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, and NetEase are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the leisure and consumer discretionary sector, including businesses such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, theme parks, and other entertainment venues. These stocks tend to be influenced by economic cycles and seasonal spending patterns, making them attractive to investors looking to capitalize on shifts in consumer behavior and discretionary spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.93. The company had a trading volume of 607,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,378. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 2,148,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,034. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 1,610,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 378,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,626. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $110.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14.

