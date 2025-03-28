Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have commented on APTO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
Shares of APTO opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.14.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
