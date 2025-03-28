Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Down 57.4% in March

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.92 million.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

