Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $70.23 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

