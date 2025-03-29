Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Declines By 75.5%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Naspers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Naspers Stock Down 3.2 %

About Naspers

OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.07. Naspers has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

