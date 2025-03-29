genedrive (LON:GDR) Announces Earnings Results

genedrive (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. genedrive had a negative net margin of 1,412.18% and a negative return on equity of 191.22%.
genedrive Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GDR opened at GBX 1.53 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.04. genedrive has a 12 month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.16.
About genedrive
