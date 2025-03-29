genedrive (LON:GDR) Announces Earnings Results

genedrive (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. genedrive had a negative net margin of 1,412.18% and a negative return on equity of 191.22%.

genedrive Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GDR opened at GBX 1.53 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.04. genedrive has a 12 month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.16.

About genedrive

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms.

