Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Invests $27,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $1,925,561.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $115,533,717.60. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock worth $70,644,164. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.77.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $217.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.28 and its 200 day moving average is $238.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

