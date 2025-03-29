WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Metallus were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter worth $13,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter worth $2,956,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,439,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Price Performance

NYSE MTUS opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $572.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Metallus Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Metallus Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

