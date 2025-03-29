Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 126,006 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 126,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $174,372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 102.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 208,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,547,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,474,000 after acquiring an additional 182,252 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,086.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.9 %

FTAI opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.94. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

