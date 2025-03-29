Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Sells 2,483 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after buying an additional 2,308,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

