OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $491.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $556.28 and its 200-day moving average is $532.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

