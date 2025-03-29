Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everi

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Everi Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Everi by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,924,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,516,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,507,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Everi by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,214,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 229,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.