Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Everi Stock Performance
EVRI stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.
Insider Transactions at Everi
In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Everi
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.