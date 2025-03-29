HC Wainwright Cuts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $15.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYXH

Nyxoah Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.42. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.