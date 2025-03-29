Sanara MedTech’s (SMTI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sanara MedTech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $263.89 million, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sanara MedTech by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 127.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.