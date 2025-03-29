Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

PVLA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PVLA opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.54. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVLA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,359,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,154,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,847,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,916,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

