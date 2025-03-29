Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Buys Shares of 22,900 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. First Majestic Silver makes up approximately 0.4% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 93,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 3.1 %

AG opened at $6.76 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.16.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

