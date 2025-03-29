Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,496 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $914,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,168,000. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,076,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

