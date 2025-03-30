42-coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $122.77 (42)

42-coin (42) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 70.9% higher against the dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $10.42 million and $122.77 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $248,184.42 or 3.00042155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00011688 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00104374 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00007199 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001207 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
42-coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
