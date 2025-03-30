CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 32.9% in March

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised CNS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNSP

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 161,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.65. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $965.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 419,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396,577 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183,884 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.