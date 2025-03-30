CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 32.9% in March

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised CNS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 419,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396,577 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183,884 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
