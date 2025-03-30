Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castor Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.29% of Castor Maritime worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,806. The company has a market cap of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.