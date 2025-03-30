First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,905,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

