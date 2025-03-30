Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Petrofac Stock Down 5.0 %

POFCY stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Get Petrofac alerts:

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.