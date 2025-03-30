Bcwm LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 241,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $264.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

