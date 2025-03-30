BOOK OF MEME 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40.11 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $90.25 million and approximately $40.11 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,953,182,302 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,953,182,491.785029. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00134928 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $43,453,383.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

