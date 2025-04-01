Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats comprises approximately 1.5% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Malibu Boats by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $602.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

