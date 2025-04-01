Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 7,196 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 999,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,700,000 after acquiring an additional 73,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $190.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

