Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

