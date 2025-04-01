MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in MKS Instruments by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 424.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

