ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stake Decreased by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,652,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,803,000 after buying an additional 56,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,095,000 after purchasing an additional 459,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACIW opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

In other news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

