May Hill Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,900 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Belden by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Belden by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

