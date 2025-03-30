First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FYX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,307. The company has a market capitalization of $857.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $86.07 and a 12-month high of $111.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

