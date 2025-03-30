HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,258,100 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 2,984,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,505.4 days.
HelloFresh Stock Performance
HelloFresh stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.
About HelloFresh
