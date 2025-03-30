HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,258,100 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 2,984,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,505.4 days.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HelloFresh stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

About HelloFresh

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.