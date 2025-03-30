Top Toy Stocks To Watch Today – March 30th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and Dollar Tree are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that often lack solid fundamentals and are primarily driven by speculative trading and market hype. They tend to experience significant price volatility, appealing to investors looking for short-term gains rather than long-term stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $929.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $988.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $946.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,780,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910,594. The stock has a market cap of $682.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,696,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,336. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.46. Target has a 1 year low of $101.76 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. 44,685,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,039,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.92 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

DLTR traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. 9,098,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

